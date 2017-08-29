The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has arrived for church service organised as a thanksgiving session following his release from prison. Hichilema’s thanksgiving service is finally being held after it was disrupted by the police last week. The police gave the organizers of the prayer meeting a go ahead under the banner of City of Refugee Pentecostal church headed by Pastor Kangwa Chileshe.

