Zambia police have continued holding former Kariba FM station manager Paul Siambala for alleged terrorism. Mr Siambala who appeared in a Kalomo Magistrates courton Monday together with a United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre Amoni Mweembe stands charged with one count of terrorism and has been denied bail. Mr Siambala is yet to appear on Wednesday for hearing of his bail application after the state denied him bail arguing that the offence he faces is of capital punishment by nature and is non bailable.

