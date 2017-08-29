With the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) banning the use of the newly refurbished Vodafone Woodlands Stadium journalist has punched holes in the decision. Former Bulletin and Records Magazine editor Kingsley Kaswende has labeled the move short sighted and opened up a healthy debate among his followers. FAZ has banned the use of Woodlands Stadium following cry baby antics by MTN Zambia that demands that no competitor should place any adverts in the perimeter of the facility as part of the sponsorship deal the Zambian game has with the mobile service provider.

