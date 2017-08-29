  ||    29 August 2017 @ 12:35

Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu must resign as leader of the Patriotic Front because he has failed to unite the party. And Kambwili says if the PF pushes him too far, he will launch a political Tsunami that the country has never seen before.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!