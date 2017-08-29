I have been made aware of some of the sentiments issued by Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili on a Prime TV programme on Monday, August 28th, 2017.

The desire by Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili to position himself as the voice of the Zambian miners and the poor is laughable.

I am convinced that Hon. Kambwili is not the best person to champion the cause of the miners because he has lamentably failed to protect their interests even when he had a chance to do so not so long ago.

