Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya MusengeA BUS station owned by expelled Patriotic Front (PF) central committee member Mwenya Musenge in Mansa, has been closed by the Mansa Municipal Council. Mr Musenge, who is former Copperbelt minister and Chimwemwe PF Member of Parliament, last week received a letter from the council informing him to immediately close down his bus station because individuals were not allowed to own bus stations. “Ififine balenchita akantu, kuti wachita shani? nabanguma amakofi mumbafu?” meaning “I am being victimised, what can I do? They have punched me in my ribs,” complained Mr Musenge.

