Mopani Copper Mine, Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC- and ZESCO are locked in a technical meeting to resolve the revised Electricity tariff standoff. This follows the meeting held by Ministers of Finance Felix Mutati, Mines Christopher Yaluma and Energy David Mabumba with the three parties in Lusaka yesterday. The Technical teams from Mopani, CEC and ZESCO are later in the day expected to brief government on the outcome of the meeting.

