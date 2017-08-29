  ||    29 August 2017 @ 12:27

LEWIS Mosho, a Lusaka lawyer whom State House used to liquidate Post Newspapers Limited, is seeking to have operations of First National Bank suspended in Zambia for allegedly attacking his creditworthiness at the Credit Reference Bureau.  

