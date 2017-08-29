Multichoice Zambia has today launched a Real Deal campaign which has seen the pay TV provider reducing its subscriber rates by an average K20 across all packages. The announcement was made in Lusaka this morning at a media breakfast meeting where Multichoice Zambia Acting Managing Director Ngoza Kasunga. She said MultiChoice continuously reviews its packages and price points in the dynamic market conditions with the interests of its customers at heart and with one objective in mind which is to delight customers by constantly offering them more value.

