  ||    29 August 2017 @ 09:29

By CASSEY KAYULA and ESTHER NG’ANDU –
FINANCE Minister Felix Mutati was yesterday locked up in a meeting with Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation over a standoff on the revised electricity tariffs.
Mines and Minerals Development Minister Christopher Yaluma, his Energy counterpart David Mabumba and officials from the First Quantum Minerals (FQM) attended the meeting at the Ministry of Finance.
By Press time, Mr Mutati, Mr Yaluma and Mr Mabumba were still locked up in a meeting with MCM, FQM and CEC.

 

Read the full Article » TIMES OF ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Times of Zambia Zambian state-owned newspaper.