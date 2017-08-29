By STEVEN ZANDE –

ZAMBIA will effectively combat child marriages and cases of defilement once the consent age to marry is raised to 21 from the current 18 as announced by Gender Minister Victoria Kalima.

Ms Kalima said in Chipata at the weekend that the Government was revising the Marriage Act, a decision that will raise the marriage consent age to 21 from the current 18, and that a person found having carnal knowledge of a person under 21, would face defilement charges.

