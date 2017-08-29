ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

THE Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says Zambia’s sovereign rating from negative to positive by Standards and Poors (S&P) Global will attract more investment into the country.

EAZ president Chrispin Mphuka said in an interview yesterday that the development sends a good signal to investors, who will direct their investments to Zambia because the positive rating is an indicator of an economy posting a good outlook.

