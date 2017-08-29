Panic has hit some cabinet ministers following President Edgar Lungu’s holiday in Mfuwe. A leaked document of purported reshuffles has sent panic waves with some officials allegedly sacked coming out of the woods to plead ignorance on the alleged sacking. Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba have come out fending off shadows.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

