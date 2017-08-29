KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

CHINA Jiangxi Corporation says there is need to promote skills transfer and knowledge sharing in the construction sector to enable local people to make meaningful contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.

Company head of logistical services Emmanuel Mutale said the firm is committed to the promotion of human integral development in Zambia through delivery of infrastructure development.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

