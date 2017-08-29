  ||    29 August 2017 @ 02:29

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
CHINA Jiangxi Corporation says there is need to promote skills transfer and knowledge sharing in the construction sector to enable local people to make meaningful contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.

Company head of logistical services Emmanuel Mutale said the firm is committed to the promotion of human integral development in Zambia through delivery of infrastructure development.
