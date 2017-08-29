Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja while half naked. And Police initially prevented Mr Tayali from presenting his petition at Force Headquarters calling for removal of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja while half naked. Mr Tayali who started his lone protest walk from the Freedom Statue in Lusaka while only putting on a short was later allowed to present his petition after dressing up to the Inspector General of Police’s special assistant Moses Suwali.

