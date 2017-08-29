MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya gave Rainford Kalaba his senior Chipolopolo debut 12 years ago, current national team coach Wedson Nyirenda appears to be one that handed ‘The Master’ his last appearance in national colours.

On his unveiling as Chipolopolo trainer last year, Nyirenda preached a change of mindset by players in his quest to restore the country’s lost glory on the continent.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

