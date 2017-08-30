Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has forgiven all those that plotted his brutal arrest and incarceration for over four months. Addressing thousands of worshippers during a thanksgiving prayer service held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross to thank God for his release, Mr Hichilema said he will not seek revenge against his political enemies who took him to jail along with five of his supporters. Mr Hichilema said he did not harbour hatred against the authorities after he was brutally arrested in April.

