Africa News
- Souare returns nearly a year after car crash
- Sone Aluko: Reading to sign Nigeria forward from Fulham
- Niger floods force thousands from homes in Niamey
- South African minister Motsoaledi blasts African leaders' 'health tourism'
- Naby Keita: Liverpool agree club record deal for Leipzig midfielder for July 2018
Business News
- Harvey victims say stores are price-gouging - CBS News
- Uber Draws Justice Department Inquiry Over Foreign Payments - Bloomberg
- Amazon's price cuts at Whole Foods are 'more bark than bite,' says analyst - CNBC
- Alphabet's Google acts to comply with EU antitrust order - Reuters
- Rockwell Collins Megadeal Should Come With a Chaser - Bloomberg
World News
- Finnish president denies Trump claim of fighter jets sale - The Hill
- Floods In South Asia Have Killed More Than 1000 People This Summer - NPR
- Kezia Dugdale quits as Scottish Labour leader - BBC News
- Trump's Business Dealings Come Back to Haunt Him - The Atlantic
- Iran rejects US demand for UN visit to military sites - Reuters
Science News
- How NASA's Johnson Space Center is riding out the hurricane - Ars Technica
- New planet is 'about to destroy Earth' and the clue is written on the pyramids - Mirror.co.uk
- Researchers believe this could be key to happy relationships - Deccan Chronicle
- Record-Breaking Galaxy Find Sheds Light on Magnetic Universe - Space.com
- Cassini Snaps Saturn's Strange Polar Vortex During Daring Dive - Space.com
