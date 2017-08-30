A Charcoal trader has been picked up by police in Ndola in connection with the fire that ravaged Ndola’s Kapalala Market Wednesday morning. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga told Journalists in Ndola that the Charcoal trader has been arrested for criminal negligence over the gutting of Kapalala market. Mrs. Katanga said police have withheld the suspect’s name to protect him from possible lynching from affected shop owners.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

