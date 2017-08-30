CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A SECURITY guard has been killed and another seriously injured by a gang of five robbers who attacked them with machetes and iron bars before breaking into Winners Chapel Church in Livingstone to steal a laptop worth K5,000 on Monday night.

And police in Mansa have arrested a couple for allegedly killing their five-month-old baby, which was found with some body parts missing. Southern Province police commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement yesterday that Timothy Kunda, aged between 45 and 50, died few minutes after being admitted to Livingstone Central Hospital while Mathias Sinyangwe, 22, is battling for his life at the same health institution. Mr Kapeso said the aggravated robbery and murder happened between 23:00 hours on Monday and 01:00 hours yesterday on Kombe Drive. Two guards worked for Treasure Care Security Company of Livingstone. Mr Kapeso said the robbers broke into offices of the church and stole one Dell laptop, hard drive and three cordless microphones valued at K5,000. The two security guards sustained multiple cuts on their heads and were both rushed to Livingstone Central Hospital, where Mr Kunda died few minutes later. Mr Kunda’s body is in the Livingstone Central Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial. Police have instituted investigations into the matter. Meanwhile, police in Mansa have arrested a couple for allegedly killing their five-month-old baby, which was found with some body parts missing. Luapula Province police commissioner Hudson Namachila said the infant was allegedly killed last Wednesday but the body was only found on Saturday in Senama village. Mr Namachila named the suspects as Elizabeth Ngandwe, 29, and Joshua Kapampa, 32, of Chief Kalasalukangaba’s realm. “The baby’s body was found in a decomposed state with missing parts,” he said. Mr Namachila said Ngandwe reported to the police that her baby had been stolen from the house around 22:00 hours while she was answering a call of nature and she suspected her husband of being responsible for the child’s disappearance. And in Kasama, police have arrested three former convicts for allegedly stealing household property worth over K50,000, reports HENRY SINYANGWE. Northern Province police commissioner Richard Mweene named those arrested as Francis Chola, 32, Thomas Chawinga, 26, and Ernest Simusokwe, 22. He said police are determined to curb crime in the province. “As police, we are determined to bring all criminals to book. We warn all those involved in criminal activities that the law will soon catch up with them,” he said. Mr Mweene urged Kasama residents to be vigilant and protect their property against criminals. Meanwhile, Mr Mweene has assured all political parties participating in the Lunte council chairperson by-election of fairness in the manner the officers will execute their duties. And Mr Mweene said the campaigns in the Lunte by-election have been peaceful. “As police, we are assuring political parties that we will provide a fair playing field to all of them,” he said. Mr Mweene commended political parties contesting in the by-election for conducting peaceful campaigns so far.

