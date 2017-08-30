He had long been mooting ideas to catapult his local hip-hop legacy into the rest of Africa, and so when the letter inviting him to participate in the 2017 Coke Studio Africa got to his table, Slapdee knew it was a golden chance. On the local scene, Slapdee – whose real name is Mwila Musonda – is a household name. He is one of the most sought-after rappers. His accolades speak for him, too: Nine Zambian Music Awards and the only hip-hop artiste to have ever won the coveted Ngoma Award in Zambia. “2017 has been about us reaching out to the rest of Africa. It’s been our plan for the last five years, but first we had to satisfy the local audience. We achieved that and now it’s time to expand,” says Slapdee. “So, the plan that we’ve had all along to expand is now falling into place; we have Coke Studio Africa, tours coming up in other parts of the world, and collaborations are part of the plans.”

