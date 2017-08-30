Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he will not be able to present the Constitution amendment bill to parliament in the next sitting. He says this is view of the overwhelming response from various stakeholders who are making submissions towards the amendment of the republican constitution. Mr. Lubinda has told QTV News that he has been advised by experts in his ministry that it will not be possible for the bill to be presented to parliament in the next sitting because they need time to look at the submissions.

