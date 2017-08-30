TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPER, Zambia’s main foreign exchange earner, has continued on a strong footing to trade at almost US$6,800 a tonne on the international market.

Yesterday, the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was at US$6,791 per tonne, a two percent higher at a fresh 34-month peak. The rise in the copper price means that Zambia will have more foreign exchange inflows and will also contribute to strengthening of the Kwacha currently trading just over K9 to one United States dollar. “Three month LME copper was traded two percent higher at a fresh 34-month peak of US$6,791 a tonne, amid signs of declining spare in warehouses on Tuesday,” Reuters reports. “On Monday, [copper] found support after data showed weekly stocks in warehouses registered by Shanghai Futures Exchange declined by 8.2 percent to 187,444 tonnes. Meanwhile, on-warrant inventories – those not earmarked for removal in LME depots – have halved to 112,950 tonnes over the past six weeks.” On the local money market, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) returned on the open market operations (OMOs) after being absent for some time to keep liquidity conditions in check. BoZ was on the OMO, which is an activity by the central bank to give (or take) liquidity in its currency to (or from) a bank or a group of banks. Both Zanaco and First National Bank (FNB) observe that the central bank was looking to withdraw K2.2 billion on Monday. Zanaco says BoZ received bids amounting to over K1.88 billion and a total of about K1.6 billion was accepted at 9.23 percent on overnight and 12.88 percent on seven days. “The central bank was in the market during both the morning and afternoon sessions [on Monday] seeking to withdraw excess liquidity amount to K2.2 billion,” the bank says in its daily treasury newsletter. Similarly, FNB notes that after weeks of being absent, the central bank returned to the market via OMO in a quest to wipe out over K2.3 billion excess liquidity in circulation.

