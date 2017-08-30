The Fwayo Tembo-Wedson Nyirenda soap opera has just updated itself with the Lusaka Dynamos midfielder making a last minute change of heart to join the Chipolopolo camp. Tembo ironically became the last player to join camp after all the foreign based players summoned reported for duty. The unsettled yet talented Tembo had initially turned down the call for national duty on grounds of having a frosty relationship with coach Wedson Nyirenda whose high premium on discipline does not sit well with the player.

