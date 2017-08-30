By STEVEN ZANDE –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the death of former Health Minister Joseph Kasonde has robbed the nation of a true statesman who committed his life to the service of humankind and helping Zambia develop a resilient healthcare system.

Mr Lungu said Dr Kasonde was a patriot who did not seek selfish interests, but dedicated his life to pursuing high professional standards and rendering quality service to the people with his medical skills.

“He was a dedicated professional who served Zambia with distinction. We have gathered here to bid farewell to a very gallant son of the nation, a renowned doctor and politician,” the President said.

He said this at the St Ignatius Church in Lusaka yesterday during a requiem service in honour of the late Dr Kasonde who was later buried at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

