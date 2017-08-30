Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of power supply to the mine today. This is in a statement issued by President Lungu’s Press Aide Amos Chanda, below is the statement. According to the statement, MCM and CEC have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of power supply to the mine today.

