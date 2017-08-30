Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of power supply to the mine today. The agreement which has been facilitated by Government is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over an agreed period of six (6) weeks. During the same period, Mopani and Government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds and transfer pricing disputes.

