Over 500 Congolese asylum-seekers have fled into Zambia, the biggest single entry of new arrivals in three years. UNHCR Representative to Zambia, Pierrine Aylara says the asylum seekers were received today,Wednesday 30th August,2017 through Chiengi,Kamponge and other border entry points in the northern part of the country. Ms Aylara says it is believed that more are being hosted by the local community, and that the agency working with local authorities is conducting a head-count to ascertain the exact figures as the new arrivals are entering through different border entry points some of which are un-manned.

