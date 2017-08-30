President Edgar Lungu has helped put on ice the dispute between Mopani Copper Mines and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation by brokering a short term deal that will see power restored to the mining firm. Mopani had threatened to lay off 4, 700 employees if the CEC refused to budge on new electricity tariffs. The mining firm even made the first step to lay off workers but will hold on after CEC agreed to supply power conditionally.

