  ||    30 August 2017 @ 22:29

President Edgar Lungu has helped put on ice the dispute between Mopani Copper Mines and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation by brokering a short term deal that will see power restored to the mining firm. Mopani had threatened to lay off 4, 700 employees if the CEC refused to budge on new electricity tariffs. The mining firm even made the first step to lay off workers but will hold on after CEC agreed to supply power conditionally.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.