  30 August 2017

One of the most controversial personalities in Zambian electioneering Priscilla Isaacs has parted ways with the Electoral Commission of Zambia following the expiry of her contract. Isaacs who has served as ECZ Director has overseen two highly emotionally charged elections that have delivered President Edgar Lungu as the winner wound up her rein at the ECZ today. Isaacs’ name regularly propped up in post-election disputes but the calm natured lady maintained her innocence.

