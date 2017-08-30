  ||    30 August 2017 @ 12:24

By Doreen Nawa and Kapala Chisunka NOT too many people can point out Proud Sichaba in a crowd, but his voice is familiar on radio because he has made a name for himself as a serial radio caller. There is not a single radio talk show that Proud does not call to make a contribution. And like his name, he is proud of how his contributions have helped change lives in the community he lives.

