By STEPHANIE KUNDA and CHUSA SICHONE –

THE Government should act quickly to resolve the tariffs stand-off between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) before it develops into a contagion infecting other mining firms, an energy workers’ union has advised.

The National Energy Sector and Allied Workers’ Union (NESAWU) said yesterday the ‘gravely worrying’ face-off between CEC and Mopani had the potential to influence other mining companies that are currently abiding by the new tariff perks into asking why they should not be challenging the revised power prices the way MCM was doing.

NESAWU general secretary Manson Mutambo said in a statement it was shocking that Mopani should continue with its intransigence over the new tariffs, even as the company was benefiting from the surge in the price of copper on the international market.

