NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has approved a US$15.6 million bilateral loan facility for Consolidated Farming Limited (CFL), an integrated sugar cane firm for expansion of its bagasse power plant generation.

Bagasse is the fibrous matter that remains after sugar cane or sorghum stalks are crushed to extract their juice and is used as a bio-fuel and in the manufacture of pulp and building materials.

