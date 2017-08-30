Popular Nigerian comedian Nkem Owoh better known as Ukwa has arrived in the country for some performance alongside top Zambian comedians at the Mulungushi International Centre. Ukwa will be part of the cast on Friday alongside the likes of Bob Nkosha of the Dorika fame, Dangerous J’burg, Lee Nonde (Ba Robby), Katebe Chibwe, Sinkala ‘Big Head’ among others. The leading Nigerian comedian whom many recognize from his popular acts on satellite television took off his comical hat to talk about the importance of the citizenry knowing their status.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

