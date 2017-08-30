UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he has forgiven the people behind his four months incarceration on a charge of treason. Addressing congregants at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross during a thanks giving prayer session for his release, Hichilema said that he had reflected on events that had happened to him and opted to forgive his persecutors. The UPND leader said that his speech was on behalf of his colleagues that were arrested with him.

