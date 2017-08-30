Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda has welcomed the headache of having to select the starting eleven for Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria after a hundred percent turnout of players summoned to duty. Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com at Nkoloma Stadium after the morning training session that competition in the team was very high. “It is always a headache for the coach when you have a lot of good players, but it is our job to look at that. There are a lot of things that we look at. I think it will not be a big problem for us to pick the right team,” he said.

“We have a lot of competition, we have a wonderful group in camp. There is too much competition in the team. Everyone is looking forward to play.”

