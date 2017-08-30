STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says Zambia is eager to learn about how Iran has successfully exploited oil resources for the benefit of its citizens.

He says Zambia admires Iran’s significant economic progress and its position as one of the world’s largest holders of oil and gas reserves. The President was speaking at State House yesterday when he received letters of credence from nine diplomats-designate to Zambia. “Zambia is pursuing economic diversification to shift reliance on mining to agriculture and other sectors, including exploration for oil and natural gas,” he said. President Lungu said Zambia and Iran have a long-standing history of collaboration, particularly within the framework of non-aligned movement. He is confident that during the tenure of Iran Ambassador to Zambia Ahamad Erfanian, the two countries will continue to enhance co-operation. Mr Erfanian said Iran is advanced in science, medicine and agriculture and is ready to share its experiences with Zambia. Meanwhile, President Lungu said Zambia’s deployment of troops to the Central African Republic (CAR) through the United Nations is a demonstration of his government’s commitment to promoting a stable environment in the region. He said this in remarks to CAR Ambassador to Zambia Andre Nzapayeke. “I have been following with keen interest the economic developments in your country, and wish to commend the government of the Central African Republic for the major strides made in the agricultural sector. “I am confident that our countries will enhance collaboration in the agricultural and forestry sectors, and the expansion of timber processing, which is one of Zambia’s major efforts towards economic diversification,” he said. Mr Nzapayeke is grateful to Zambia for sending troops to his country to help restore peace in the CAR. “We are thankful to the Zambian people for their solidarity and sacrifice. We are slowly getting out of turmoil,” Mr Nzapayeke said. On Brazil, President Lungu said Zambia is committed to expanding its economic and social relations with the South American country. “We want to further explore areas of co-operation in agriculture and energy sectors, which are part of our priority sectors of growth,” President Lungu said. Brazilian Ambassador Colbert Pinto said economic development prospects between Zambia and Brazil are bright. “Your new presidential term will give us greater economic relations and we both believe in the values of peace and democracy,” Mr Pinto said. Others who presented their credentials were Palestine Ambassador Waleed Hasan, Ghana’s Margaret Prah, Jean Jmumun of Mauritius, Ivory Coast’s Bossom Desire, New Zealand’s Michael Burrel and Kim Ryop of South Korea.

