The Football Association of Zambia has clarified that tickets for the Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifiers between Zambia and Algeria will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday and not today as earlier announced. Zambia plays Algeria on Saturday 2nd September 2017 at Heroes Stadium in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group B qualifiers. And FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo who confirmed the development to Hot FM Sport said the tickets will be on sale in all Shoprite outlets through Computicket.

