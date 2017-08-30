  ||    30 August 2017 @ 10:24

By Brian Mulenga The markets nationwide are death traps. Wooden stalls roofed in plastic. Illegal Electrical Connections everywhere. Heaps of flammable materials everywhere. Congested conditions with no Safety and Health measures and marketeers who resist any regulation.

