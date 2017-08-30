VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka

VICTORY over Lusaka Dynamos could today take Zanaco to the summit on the Super Division log.

The sides clash in a Super Division rescheduled Week 15 match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka where Dynamos will be hosts. Fourth-placed Zanaco have 43 points, one better than Dynamos. Leaders Zesco United have 46 points. Last Saturday, Zanaco edged Nchanga Rangers 2-1 at home while Dynamos shockingly lost 2-0 to Green Eagles making today’s match a must-win for the Patrick Phiri-drilled side. Last season, Zanaco thrashed Dynamos 4-1 at home and triumphed 6-1 in the return tie. Strikers Souleyman Lokwa and Felix Nyaende, midfielders Richard Kasonde and Isaac Chansa will harass the Dynamos defence that has conceded 21 goals in 24 matches. Nyaende and Kasonde were on target in the win over Rangers. Despite dropping points in the last two matches, Phiri has transformed Dynamos into a formidable side and Zanaco should brace for a tough battle. Phiri will rely on Chris Mugalu, Potiphar Zulu, Mwansa Nsofwa, Marvin Jere and Fwayo Tembo to remain on course for a maiden league title.

