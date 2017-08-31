By CHUSA SICHONE –

STATE House said yesterday the standoff between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over the revised electricity tariffs had been resolved, with the two firms reaching an agreement leading to the resumption of power supply to the mine.

The agreement, which the Government facilitated, is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over a six-week period, during which time the mining company and the Government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax refunds and transfer pricing disputes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

