By CHUSA SICHONE –
STATE House said yesterday the standoff between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over the revised electricity tariffs had been resolved, with the two firms reaching an agreement leading to the resumption of power supply to the mine.
The agreement, which the Government facilitated, is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over a six-week period, during which time the mining company and the Government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax refunds and transfer pricing disputes.
Read the full Article » TIMES OF ZAMBIA «
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!