TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S positive macro-economic fundamentals are expected to augment businesses operations and to build up on investor confidence.

Currently, copper is trading at about US$6,800 a tonne while the Kwacha is below K10 and inflation rate is at 6.6 percent.

Madison Financial Services says the current increase in copper prices on the international market will result in the Kwacha remaining strong and points to a steady operating environment.

