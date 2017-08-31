UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has addressed over one hundred Members of Parliament belonging to the Democratic Alliance of South Africa.

This follows an invitation by the Members of Parliament who wanted Zambia’s main opposition to share its vision and current state of affairs of politics in Zambia.

During his address, Mr Hichilema called on the Members of Parliament to continue speaking on behalf of the people adding that Zambia is also on a path of achieving a truly independent and functional national assembly once his party forms government.

He later held a joint press conference with the DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane in Cape Town where he maintained that he habours no bitterness.

Mr Hichilema is accompanied by his Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Party National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of partnering with what he terms international boys to mount a smear campaign against Zambia.

Mr. Bwalya says while PF respects and is committed to dialogue that has commenced between president Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema, it is saddening that his international partners are issuing lies on Zambia.

