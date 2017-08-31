Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema this morning addressed over a 100 members of Parliament belonging to the Democratic Alliance of South Africa.

The DA is the second largest party after ANC. This follows an invitation by the Members of Parliament who wanted Mr Hichilema to share his vision and current state of affairs for Zambia with them. During his address, Mr Hichilema called on the Members of Parliament to continue speaking on behalf of the people in their respective constituencies adding that Zambia is also on a path of achieving a truly independent and functional national assembly once UPND is in power in 2021.

