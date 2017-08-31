  ||    31 August 2017 @ 12:09

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema this morning addressed over 100 Democratic Alliance (DA) members of parliament in South Africa. According to a statement released by the UPND media team, Hichilema who told the law makers in that country that Zambia needed a more functional National Assembly.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!