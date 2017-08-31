Opposition UPND president says that the issue of recognizing President Edgar Lungu cannot arise until the petition on the contested August 2016 elections is heard. And South African opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said that his party does not associate with Hichilema because he is an opposition party president but because they share similar ideals. Addressing a media briefing at the DA headquarters, Hichilema apologized to Maimane who was turned away at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at the time the UPND president was in detention.

