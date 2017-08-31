By MILDRED KATONGO and STEPHANIE KUNDA –

A FIRE has swept through Ndola’s biggest market, leaving precious little to salvage by the thousands of distraught traders who earn a living trading there mostly in foodstuffs, charcoal and second-hand clothes.

Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of negligence that is suspected to have triggered the inferno while 12 were held for looting. Another man was said to have suffered burns while attempting to save his merchandise and was being treated at the Ndola Teaching Hospital.

“I have lost goods worth more than K150 million. I am just from buying these bags of maize and groundnuts, because I need to raise money for my children’s school fees. I don’t know what to do next,” Barbra Mwenshi, a trader said amid sobs as she pointed to the charred remains of bags.

The Kapalala market fire comes less than two months after a huge section of Lusaka’s popular City Market was gutted by a conflagration that forced the displacement of thousands of traders.

