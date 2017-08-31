The people of Copperbelt Province are so important that when they cough, the rest of Zambia gets a serious illness, says President Edgar Lungu.

Addressing miners at Mufulira Civic Centre today, the Head of State said government would come up with new mining reforms which will ensure that companies that claim not to make profit in three years are allowed to leave.

He said the electricity tariff dispute between CEC and Mopani Copper Mines had created a crisis which should have been avoided.

