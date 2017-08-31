A Lusaka woman who was accused of killing her husband last October by driving over him with her car has been acquitted by the Lusaka High Court on lack of evidence. Details of the case were that Jacqueline, a Health Care Administrator was accused of killing her husband Kofi Milumbe in October last year by running him over with a car after a domestic dispute on October 28, 2016. High Court Judge Charles Chanda said the prosecution failed to establish prema-facie case against the accused as the case was full of speculation.

