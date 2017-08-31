A 30-year-old man of Ndola identified as Luckson Ngabala has been sentenced to 24 months with hard labour by the Ndola magistrate court after he pleaded guilty to burning Kapalala market after he left a brazier unattended to. This is in a matter where Luckson Ngabala of 120 Kabushi is charged with criminal recklessness and negligence. When the matter came up before Magistrate Oswald Chibalo, Ngabala admitted the charge.

