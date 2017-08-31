Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has accused opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of spreading falsehoods on his current visit to that country. Mwamba expressed shock Hichilema, recently released from four month incarceration, was spreading falsehoods on his current visit to South Africa. “We are alarmed at the lies and falsehood peddled in South Africa against Zambia by the Opposition,” Mwamba states.

